Army cadets all set for ‘Beating the Retreat’ event in Warwick

Army cadets from across Warwickshire and the West Midlands will be performing in Warwick next week.

The cadets from all parts of the Warwickshire and the West Midlands (South Sector) ACF County Corps of Drums will be coming together in a performance called ‘Beating the Retreat’ at the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), which is located at St John’s House.

There will be several awards and presentations during the event, including a framed collection of all the Mainland UK Cadet Force insignia badges.

The event is set to take place on May 11 from 2pm to 4pm.

Tickets are available to be purchased in advance from Major Delroy Tucker for £25. All proceeds from the ticket sales will be divided between four causes: The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers

Museum, Barnardo’s, Meah Orphanage South Africa and WWMSS ACF South Africa Tour 2019.

Special guests confirmed as attending the event includes the Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy, Colonel of Cadets, Deputy Chief Executive of West Midlands RFCA, and a regional representative from Barnardo’s

For more information about tickets email: Major D. Tucker on: 027tucke@armymail.mod.uk