Another house builder announced for new Warwick residential development

Another house builder has been announced for a new housing development site in Warwick

Bovis Homes will join Miller Homes and Avant Homes at Myton Green, a new 96 acre residential development located off Europa Way in Warwick.

How the Myton Green development looked in August. Photo submitted.

Catesby Estates, working in partnership with the Europa Way Consortium started work earlier this year on the first phase of major infrastructure delivery, including the creation of a new tree-lined community spine road which will eventually link Europa Way with Gallows Hill.

In time, the development will deliver 735 new homes, six equipped play areas, a network of new footpaths and cycleways along with the planting of more than 250 specimen trees set in around 20 acres of green open space.

Bovis Homes has acquired an 8.9 acre land parcel for up to 135 new homes. They will now be submitting a Reserved Matters Application setting out the design, layout and final number of homes to Warwick District Council and subject to this being approved, they will be onsite early 2020.

David Harper, Area Land Director for Catesby Estates, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bovis Homes to Myton Green. This exciting new community is starting to take shape, with a number of homes already reserved and first residents expected to take occupation in the autumn.”

Another developer has joined the Myton Green development in Warwick. Photo submitted.

“Our investment in early infrastructure delivery means housebuilders are able to bring forward the construction of new homes with residents benefitting from earlier occupation dates and more established recreational and wildlife areas.”

Paul Stafford, Managing Director of Bovis Homes’ West Midlands region, added: “We’re excited to be part of this popular location at Myton Green.

"Having just launched our new collection of properties designed to meet the needs of today’s family lifestyles, we look forward to offering these to house buyers looking to make their home near Warwick.”