Animal lovers needed to look after dogs while Dogs Trust Kenilworth undergoes a refurbishment

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is in need of more foster carers to give dogs temporary homes away from kennels while they undergo a refurbishment.

The rehoming centre in Honiley is currently having a makeover which will see kennel improvements, a new training and behaviour space with three real life rooms to help prepare dogs for life in a home.

While the building work progresses the team needs more foster carers to give the dogs who struggle with too much noise a temporary home away from kennels.

Emma Healey, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “Dogs Trust Kenilworth remains open during the refurbishment works, however whilst the last stages of works are underway and there is a little bit more disruption than usual, we’re asking dog lovers who live locally to join us as fostering volunteers to take dogs in temporarily.

"There is a little bit more upheaval than normal but it will be well worth it as the upgrade means it’s better for the dogs’ welfare, and ultimately better facilities mean happier dogs and more visitors to potentially offer them wonderful new homes.”

What does it take to be a foster carer for dogs?

Sabrina Holder, Home From Home Foster Coordinator at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “Our ideal foster carers are adult-only, pet-free families, who have a bit more time on their hands to spend with a canine companion. They don’t have to have a lot of experience of caring for dogs, however we would like them to be open minded to all different shapes, sizes and breeds.”

"Dogs Trust’s Home from Home Foster Scheme was developed to give dog lovers, who are not in a position to adopt on a permanent basis, the opportunity to experience the rewards of dog ownership on a temporary basis and help homeless hounds experience life in a home environment."

"All foster families receive full support and advice regarding the dog in their care. Dogs Trust also equips them with everything they need such as food or bedding, and any veterinary treatment is covered by the charity."

If you are interested in adopting a dog or becoming a foster carer, please contact Dogs Trust Kenilworth on 01926 569236 or 07920 658664

What will the centre look like after the refurbishment?

The work involves upgrading kennels in several areas of the rehoming centre as well as converting existing kennels into larger spaces for the dogs who have specific training needs and who would prefer to be in a quieter area of the rehoming centre.

The on-site house is also being converted into a training and behaviour facility which will see three rooms being converted into real-life rooms so the staff can prepare the dogs for life in a home, particularly the longer-term dogs who haven’t been in a home for a while.

The facility will also enable staff see how dogs will adjust to a home environment and help the team to work with dogs who have specific issues within the home such as being left alone and provide them with extra support before being adopted.