All things chocolate coming to Warwick this weekend

All things chocolate will be coming to Warwick this weekend.

The annual Warwick chocolate festival will be returning on Sunday (October 6).

The Chocolate Festival in 2017.

This year marks the fifth year of the festival, which is organised by Sketts Market.

More than 30 stalls will be set up in Market Place offering a wide range of products including handmade chocolates, pastries, cookies and fudge.

There will also be live music, face painting and a children’s play area.

As well as stalls selling chocolate products there will also be some street food stalls.

Beth McKay from Sketts Markets said: "We’re excited to bring one of our most popular events to Warwick this weekend. One for all the chocolate lovers."

The chocolate festival will run from 10am to 4pm and the festival is free to enter.