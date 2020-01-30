All Saints and Basement Jaxx and others coming to Warwick

All Saints and Basement Jaxx as well as other performers are set to come to Warwick this summer.

The performers are among the first acts announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park Festival in Warwick.

Warwick's Pub in the Park in 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Other names also announced for the event, which will be held in St Nicholas Park, include: Beverley Knight and The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club.

Last year's event saw performances from Will Young, Tom Odell, Razorlight, Stereo MCs and Scouting for Girls.

Over the last few weeks The Courier has been covering the announcements of the restaurants and chefs who will be coming to the town.

Warwick's event will be hosted by chef and patron of Michelin-starred restaurant Number 6 in Padstow and The Mariners Public House in Rock, Paul Ainsworth.

Warwick's Pub in the Park in 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The line-up of restaurants include Leamington's Star and Garter and Kenilworth's Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross.

Tom Kerridge said: “I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends – it’s my idea of the perfect day out!”

Warwick's Pub in the Park festival will take place from June 5 to June 7.

Tickets go on general sale on February 7 and those who sign up to the Pub in the Park can get pre-sale tickets on February 5.

All Saints will be performing at Warwick Pub in the Park festival in June. Photo supplied.

For more information go to: https://www.pubintheparkuk.com/

Here is the line-up so far for Warwick's Pub in the Park

Pop-up pubs

The Hand & Flowers

Beverley Knight will be performing at Warwick Pub in the Park festival in June. Photo supplied.

Atul Kochhar’s Sindhu

The Churchill Arms

The Cross at Kenilworth

Café Murano

The Star Inn

Purnell’s

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club will be performing at Warwick Pub in the Park festival in June. Photo supplied.

The Star &Garter

The Mariners Public House by Paul Ainsworth

Salt



Chefs

Atul Kochhar

Nick Deverell Smith

Adam Bennett

Angela Hartnett

Andrew Pern

Glynn Purnell

Paul Ainsworth

Paul Foster



Music

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

All Saints

Beverley Knight

Roland Gift

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club