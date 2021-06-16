Aldi reveals it is on the look out for new store locations in Warwickshire - here are the towns it's eyeing up

Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 11 new store locations in Warwickshire.

The supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 11 new store locations in Warwickshire. Photo supplied

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 110 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

The supermarket says it is looking for sites in Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick.

It is also looking at sites in Stratford, Rugby, Alcester, Coventry, Atherstone, Nuneaton and Shipston.

Aldi also said it is looking in Southam and last year the supermarket announced it was planning to build a store on land adjacent to Galanos House, off the A423.

In 2020 Aldi also revealed it was looking to redevelop the former Mothercare site near Leamington Shopping Park, which would replace the existing one off Queensway.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.