Aircraft overhaul and repair business relocates to factory in Warwick

A business specialising in aircraft overhaul and repairs has relocated to a

Representatives from Warwick District Council joined the celebrations last week at the official opening of the new CFS Aero factory in Warwick.

CFS Aero is a overhaul and repair facility for the airline industry.

The company which employs around 40 staff, has recently relocated to Harris Road in Warwick following the closure of its base at the Alvis Industrial Estate at Coventry Airport to allow for the development of a major new employment site at Gateway South.

CFS Aero’s move to a larger HQ has been facilitated and supported by Warwick District Council, the council’s Vice-Chairman Cllr Martyn Ashford said: “This is the first project that we have assisted in this way and we are optimistic that our input will help CFS Aero to grow its business and create exciting new employment, training and apprenticeship opportunities for local people.”

Jon Freedman, chairman of CFS Aero, said: “My previous experience with local authorities has not been great as they seem to have little or no empathy with business, however, when I approached Warwick District Council I was amazed how helpful the team were.

"They have not only given us financial support, but the council has also helped us in practical ways, by introducing us to local colleges to help our recruitment and to key people at the University of Warwick who can assist with research and development.”