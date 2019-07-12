Air ambulance lands in Leamington after pedestrian hit by vehicle

An air ambulance landed in Leamington this afternoon to respond to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The aircraft landed on Holly Walk at around 4:50pm today, July 12.

Photo: Mary Smee.

An eyewitness told the Courier that the incident was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, and that the pedestrian has been taken to hospital.

Police, fire and land ambulances have been in attendance at the nearby Clarendon Street - but the Courier understands most of the emergency services have since left the scene.

The Courier has approached Warwickshire Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and The Air Ambulance Service for comment, but has not received a response.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service earlier said emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident'.