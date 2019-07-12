Afternoon tea held to help Warwick community

An afternoon tea event was held in Warwick recently to help bring together residents who might be feeling isolated.

The event took place at The Court House on June 30 and was organised by Terry Morris and Liz Jackson at Warwick Town Christmas Lunch and Helen Smith from charity Evelyn’s Gift.

The afternoon tea event. Photo submitted.

The idea behind the free event was to bring those who are socially isolated together. Afternoon tea was served by volunteers to more than 80 guests, who were also treated to harp music and bag pipes played by Andy Wheeler.

Local Police Community Support Officer Fay Wileman, Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy, Mayor’s Consort Sarah Sabin, and members of Warwick Court Leet joined the guests. Funding was provided by Warwick Town Christmas Lunch, Evelyn’s Gift, Warwick Court Leet, Shakespeare Lodge No 284 and Warwick Town Council.

Terry Morris said: “While loneliness is in some ways even tougher at Christmas, it affects people all year round. We are aware that some of the guests we’ve got to know over the last two Christmas Lunches have little or no family in the area and can go for days, if not weeks, without any real social interaction.

“It was therefore great to be able to add to the Christmas Lunch with a mid-year event. As always, our heart-felt thanks go to all of the local organisations, individuals and volunteers who make these events a possibility.”

Helen Smith from Evelyn’s Gift said: “We were also fortunate to receive flowers from a wedding on Saturday and donations of cakes from local people. Bringing the community together is so important. It was great to hear so much chatter and laughter.

"Thank you to everyone involved and to the organisations that helped us to fund the event. We hope that people made new friends and enjoyed their afternoon.”