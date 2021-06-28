86-year-old Warwick Lions member will be taking to the skies to ride on the wing of a plane at more than 100mph

An 89-year-old member of the Warwick Lions Club will be taking to the skies to help raise money and celebrate the club's 60th anniversary.

Peter Amis from Lighthorne aims to satisfy a life-long ambition and at the same time raise money for the Lions Charities by carrying out a sponsored wing walk on July 10, which will see him riding on the wing of a 1940’s Boeing Stearman bi-plane at more than 100mph at 500ft above the Cotswolds.

Peter, who is the welfare officer for Warwick Lions Club which serves the Warwick and Leamington area, and who admits to a history of falling off ladders has said that after the initial euphoria of making the booking remorse did creep in.

Lion Peter Amis with his wife Penny. Photo supplied

He also added that the one thing that keeps his resolve strong is the thought of what the money raised will mean for those in need in the local community.

Peter said: "I have been a member of Warwick Lions Club since 1984.

"The Club is 60 years old this year. Since then we have helped thousands in need in the Warwick and Leamington area.

"My current role within Warwick Lions is that of Welfare Officer - sourcing and dispensing aid to those in difficult personal circumstances. I am proud to be part of this.

"In a normal year we raise close to £15,000. The two main fundraisers are the Warwick Town Bonfire and Carols at the Castle.

"Since March 2020 and Covid, at a time when demand was high, all fundraising activities had to be shut down.

"So to mark the 60th anniversary of the Club, each member has agreed to undertake a fundraising effort reflecting the figure six. All money raised goes to helping local people in need.

"Having reached the ripe old age of 86 (yes another six) I decided to set myself a target of 'something a bit risky and a bit mad”."

Like all charities Warwick Lions have been affected by the pandemic but despite the shortfall in funds and aided by grants and the generosity of local householders and businesses, the club has been able to continue delivering food parcels to isolating families and providing laptops to facilitate home schooling as well as making their usual donations of white goods and other essential household items to those in need.

Peter who is being supported in this venture by Wadsworths Solicitors of Warwick, added: “This is a truly worthy if slightly mad project for which I hope people will dig deep into their pockets.”