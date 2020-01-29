500-year-old cafe in Warwick wins second national award

A 500-year-old cafe in Warwick has won its second national award.

The Brethren’s Kitchen at the Lord Leycester Hospital has won its second Good Food Award in two years.

The Brethren's Kitchen Team, from left to right: Chris Long, Jen Daffurn, Dan Rye from The Little Sunflower Bakery who provides the cakes, Paul Doughty, Nick Doughty, Jayne Doughty. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The Good Food Award is a national competition given annually to an establishment in recognition of its outstanding food, service and cleanliness.

Establishments are both nominated and voted for by their customers.

The Brethren’s Kitchen is a 500-year old café in the complex of the Lord Leycester Hospital, an important historic building believed to be one of the country’s best-preserved examples of medieval courtyard architecture.

Throughout its history, the café has served kings and noblemen, likely including local hero Thomas Oken, for 200 years before it became the kitchen of local ex-servicemen known as The Brethren in the 16th Century.

Nick Doughty, head chef at the Brethren's Kitchen at the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The Lord Leycester Hospital has won a National Lottery Heritage award to develop the historic site so it becomes a more attractive Heritage site for visitors.

Dr Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “Part of our future plans supported by Lottery funding is to develop the Brethren’s Kitchen so that it reflects cooking and eating over the years of its lifespan."

Nick Doughty, head chef has over 15 years’ experience in the catering industry and is delighted to have won such a prestigious award for the second year running.

He said: “This is a great achievement in recognition of all the hard work and dedication by myself and the whole team involved with the Brethren’s Kitchen.”

The Brethren’s Kitchen is also considered to be in the top five restaurants in Warwick according to TripAdvisor.

As a result of this, TripAdvisor has awarded the Brethren’s Kitchen their 'Certificate of Excellence' from 2016 from 2019. The certificate is presented to approximately 10 per cent of businesses on the site who have received consistently great reviews.