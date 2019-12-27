16 memorable photos that tell the story of Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick in 2019

4. Back from the brink

The town breathed a sigh of relief when the town's iconic Leamington Assemby reopened.'The popular venue was closed with immediate effect in June by the MJR Group, who were the venue operators.'Following the closure The Courier ran a story about the state of disrepair that the venue had been left in, to which the MJR Group said was caused by an 'overzealous contractor'.'This picture was taken by reporter Kirstie Smith who was given exclusive access into the building when the new operators moved in. It shows how the damage has now been rectified.

jpimedia