15 places to have lunch around the Warwick district Are you looking to switch-up your weekday lunch? We looked at TripAdvisor for some of the best places to grab lunch across Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth. Thirteen Bakers in Old Square in Warwick, where you can eat in or takeaway. 'Photo by Google Street View. other Buy a Photo Happy Puccia at the bottom of Smith Street in Warwick. The cafe specialises in Apulian street-food which can also be taken away. 'Photo by Google Street View, other Buy a Photo Thomas Oken Tea Rooms in Castle Street in Warwick.'The traditional English tea rooms are located in a Tudor building which also includes a shop.'Photo by Google Street View. other Buy a Photo The Gateway Cafe on the corner of Castle Hill and Smith Street in Warwick. The cafe is operated by Helping Hands in Leamington, which is a charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people across the Warwick District. 'Photo by Google Street View. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4