15 memorable photos that tell the story of Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick in 2019
It has certainly been another eventful year in the district.
Here are 16 photos that we printed in the Courier and Weekly News that illustrate the ups and downs of 2019.
1. What a finish\!
A dramatic injury-time equaliser from goalkeeper Charlie Bannister capped a rousing fightback from 3-0 down for Racing Club Warwick against their fellow promotion hopefuls, Lichfield, in March. Photo by Louise Smith.
This stunning image captured the moment lightning struck at a historic windmill as heavy thunderstorms battered Britain in July.'The breathtaking spectacle was captured by Chad Gordon Higgins at the 17th century Grade I listed Chesterton Windmill near Leamington.'The timelapse photographer travelled up from his home in Surbiton, London to capture the lightning storm at his favourite beauty spot.'And after waiting for around six hours he was delighted when he was able to capture a flash of fork lightning illuminating the night sky in the distance at around 2am.
This was the final sunset for a crew crossing the Atlantic Ocean, competing in the Talisker Whisky Challenge, dubbed the worlds toughest row. The crew including retired police officer Stephen Sidaway, from Hatton Park , who was one of four people to break the world record by crossing the finishing line with his mixed crew in eighth in a race between La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua.'In doing so, Steve has raised more than 4,000 for Molly Ollys Wishes, a charity launched by his neighbours Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw who lost their daughter Molly at age eight, to a rare kidney cancer in 2011.
The town breathed a sigh of relief when the town's iconic Leamington Assemby reopened.'The popular venue was closed with immediate effect in June by the MJR Group, who were the venue operators.'Following the closure The Courier ran a story about the state of disrepair that the venue had been left in, to which the MJR Group said was caused by an 'overzealous contractor'.'This picture was taken by reporter Kirstie Smith who was given exclusive access into the building when the new operators moved in. It shows how the damage has now been rectified.