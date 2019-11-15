13-year-old from Ryton-on-Dunsmore was given 45 minutes to live - now she is the face of air ambulance's Christmas campaign

A 13-year-old from Ryton-on-Dunsmore was given a life expectancy of 45 minutes when she fell off the back of a motorcycle - but now she is the face of this year’s Christmas fundraising campaign for the local air ambulance charity.

The story of how Rosie Jeffs was flown by Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) after she sustained life threatening multiple injuries is being used by The Air Ambulance Service for the annual mailing.



Rosie, who attends Bablake School in Coventry, had a life expectancy of just 45 minutes due to the amount of blood she lost when she was thrown off the back of her dad’s motorcycle when he had to brake suddenly.

She often went out for rides with her dad, and always wore protective clothing and helmets.

But when Rosie was thrown off the back of the motorcycle she landed with such force the safety kit wasn’t enough to prevent her sustaining horrendous injuries.

She suffered 10 breaks and fractures to her right femur, tibia, fibula; her left shoulder; her pelvis and jaw.

It took WNAA just seven minutes to fly her to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for the specialist care she so urgently needed.

Rosie was in hospital for a month and underwent several operations to repair her broken bones.

It was three months before she could return to school in a wheelchair and over time she went on to using a Zimmer frame, crutches and then a walking stick.

To mark the second anniversary of the accident, in April this year, the plucky young lady completed a sponsored climb to the top of Mount Snowdon which raised nearly £600 for the air ambulance that she and her family credit with saving her life.

Now she is delighted to be able to share her story for the charity’s Christmas campaign.

Rosie said: “Every mission flown by the air ambulance costs £1,700.

"The charity receives no government funding and relies totally on donations to keep flying.

"As it is the season of goodwill to all, I am hoping my story will encourage people to support this lifesaving cause. I am living proof of the amazing work they do every day of the year – including Christmas Day."