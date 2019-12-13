13 pictures: General Election 2019 count night at Stoneleigh Park near Kenilworth

The ballot counting carried on into the early morning of Friday December 13 with results being announced for constituencies around 3.30 or 4am. Jeremy Wright, with the Conservative Party, retained the Kenilworth and Southam seat and Matt Western, with the Labour Party, retained the Warwick and Leamington seat.

