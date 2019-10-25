12 pictures of Kenilworth landmark paintings by local artist

Leanne Simmons has launched a series of water colour paintings of Kenilworth landmarks. She has recently finished painting eight landmark places in the town, including the iconic Kenilworth Clock Tower. She started her watercolour painting with animals, including a penguin, an owl and another entitled the 'Blushing Fox.' The KWN published a story about the launch of the series. Anyone interested in the paintings or charity Christmas cards can contact Leanne via email: leannewoodfield@aol.com

Kenilworth Castle by Leanne Simmons

St Nicholas Church by Leanne Simmons

Castle Green by Leanne Simmons

The Virgins and Castle Pub by Leanne Simmons

