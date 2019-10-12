Campers at Cubbington Wood

11 pictures of the HS2 protest camp at Cubbington Wood

Protest campers at the Cubbington Wood have no plans to leave after receiving a formal notice to vacate on Friday October 11.

Kenilworth resident, Joe Rukin with the Stop HS2 campaign, said: "The notice is not a court order." He added they don't plan to leave the camp until ordered by the court. People set up camp late last month in the Cubbington Wood in an effort to stop contractors with the high-speed rail HS2 from felling any of the trees. After the camp started officials with HS2 announced they would not remove any ancient trees in 2019. Instead, they will continue preparing work sites and hold off on removing trees until at least 2020.

A woman and her baby at the camp
Poster at the Cubbington Wood camp
Joe Rukin with the Stop HS2 Campaign
Campers at Cubbington Wood
