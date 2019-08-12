Pedestrian dies after crash with lorry on M40 near Gaydon

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a crash with a lorry in the M40 near Gaydon this morning (Monday August 12),

The man - who police believe was in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics following the collision which occurred near junction 12 (southbound) at around 3.35am.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people with dash cam footage to come forward.

The man's next of kin has been informed and police are awaiting formal identification.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Unit said: "This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"The investigation is ongoing and we're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone else with information to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 27 of 12 August 2019.