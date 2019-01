Part of a road on the outskirts of Kenilworth will be closed next week to allow HS2 to conduct utility works.

Crackley Lane between the Blind Lane junction and the Cryfield Grange Road junction will be closed to drivers from Friday January 25 to Tuesday January 29 to allow utility works from HS2. Emergency access will be maintained.

Drivers will be diverted via the southern part of Crackley Lane, the Coventry Road and Cryfield Grange Road.