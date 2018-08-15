Parked vehicles and outbuilding broken into in Kenilworth

Parked vehicles and an outbuilding have been broken into by criminals over the past few weeks, police have confirmed.

Many of the vehicles targeted were parked on Southbank Road.

During the night of Saturday August 4 into Sunday August 5, offenders broke into two vehicles parked on the driveway of a home on the road.

Damage was caused to one of the vehicles but nothing appears to have been stolen. This is incident 121 of Sunday August 5.

During the same night, offenders broke into a vehicle parked outside another home in Southbank Road.

Once inside, the offenders carried out an untidy search of the glovebox and door pockets but nothing appears to have been stolen. This is incident 167 of Sunday August 5.

And at just after 9.30pm on Sunday August 5, offenders entered the driveway of another Southbank Road home and attempted to open the boot of a vehicle parked there.

The security light at the house was activated and the offenders, a male and a female, quickly made off. Nothing was stolen. This is incident 500 of Sunday August 5.

Two other incidents occurred at Lawrence Gardens off School Lane.

During the night of Saturday August 4 into Sunday August 5, an offender, wearing gloves, climbed into a vehicle parked outside a home and stole cash from the ashtray of the vehicle. This is incident 170 of Sunday August 5.

And between 5 and 6am on Sunday August 5, a vehicle parked on the driveway of another home in Lawrence Gardens was also entered by an offender who smashed the nearside front window and activated the intruder alarm.

The offender carried out a search before making off with a small amount of cash. This is incident 440 of Sunday August 5.

The final incident took place off Albion Street.

Between Friday July 20 and Friday August 10 offenders forced entry into a brick-built outbuilding at the back of a property. They searched inside the outbuilding but nothing appears to have been stolen.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.