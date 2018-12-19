Panto put on by team from Leamington Salvation Army project

Oh yes they did! Service users, staff and volunteers from the Salvation Army’s Way Ahead Project (WAP) in Leamington have donned their best panto outfits for this year’s annual performance – Cinderella in Pantoland at the WAP.

The project helps people who are struggling with issues including homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction and mental health to turn their lives around.

Support is focused on helping people with immediate needs, such as access to benefits and advice services, but also with developing skills and confidence that can make a difference for the longer term.