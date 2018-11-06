One person taken to hospital after collision on major Fosse Way junction near Leamington

One person has been taken to hospital following a collision on a major Fosse way junction near Leamington.

The incident happened on the Harbury Lane junction leading onto the Fosse Way at around 4pm.

The road was partially blocked but traffic is now moving through the area.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.57pm to reports of a two car RTC. We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Ambulance critical care car.

"We assessed four patients in total. One patient - an elderly woman - was taken to Warwick Hospital with minor injuries.

"The other three patients were discharged ta the scene."