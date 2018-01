A house occupant was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Leamington yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Two fire crews from Leamington Fire Station attended the incident in Radford Road at about 6pm.

Photo from the Radford Road house fire in Leamington. Courtesy of Brian Green.

An ambulance also attended and treated the patient.

The fire had broken out in the living room of the property.

It was extinguished by firefighters using breathing apparatus a hose reel and covering jet.