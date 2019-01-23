Number plates stolen from car in Kenilworth

Thieves stole number plates from a car parked on a Kenilworth street last week.

Between 5pm on Wednesday January 16 and midday on Sunday January 20, thieves stole both number plates from a Hyundai car parked in Jacox Crescent. This is incident 35 of January 20.

And between 6pm on Friday January 19 and midday on Sunday January 20, offenders unsuccessfully tried to remove the rear vehicle registration plate from a black Audi Q3 parked in Whitemoor Road. This is incident 167 of January 20.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses. Call police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.