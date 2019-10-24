Notice to vacate served to Stop HS2 campaigners at Crackley Wood camp

Officials with the high-speed rail HS2 served campaigners at the protest camp at Crackley Wood with a notice to vacate today (Thursday October 24.)

Kenilworth resident, Joe Rukin who is the Stop HS2 campaign manager, posted a message on social media through a Facebook post letting the campaign's follows know about the notice to vacate.

Notice to vacate

Joe said: "There's no danger of us going anywhere. Cubbington got theirs a fortnight ago.

"It's nothing to worry about. It's no big deal."

People with the Stop HS2 Campaign launched the protest camp at Crackley Wood just over a week ago.

A similar protest camp at the Cubbington Wood was also served with a vacate notice.

Joe Rukin, the Stop HS2 Campaign manager, and other campers at the Crackley Wood camp

People from all over the region – from Coventry to Leamington to Radford Semele - had been taking turns camping overnight at the Crackley Wood camp.

The protest campsite is located behind off Cryfield Grange Road behind the HS2 compound, and can be found using the following postcode CV8 2JU.

Joe said: “Our plan is to stay here until HS2 is cancelled. Our plan is that we will stop any permanent damage given that HS2 still has not got notice to proceed.”

Joe added this about the camp's location: “This is not the bit of Crackley that most people associate with Crackley Wood. This is the north part of the wood.”

The protest camp at Crackley Wood was started less than 24 hours after campaigners received a notice to vacate from the solicitors for HS2 at a similar camp in Cubbington Wood.

Joe said campaigners have no intention of leaving the Crackley or Cubbington Wood camps.