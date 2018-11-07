Nominations needed to help cook up a storm at Belgrade’s Christmas panto

Nominations are needed to help cook up a storm on stage for Belgrade Theatre’s latest panto.

Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre is gearing up for a royal celebration with Sleeping Beauty set to open soon.

This Christmas, Princess Belle will celebrate her 18th birthday, and everyone in the kingdom is invited.

And what would a birthday celebration be without a cake? But with more than one would-be baker among King Hugo’s most trusted subjects there’s hot competition for job.

Determined to take home the title of star baker in King Hugo’s birthday bake-off, Nanny McWheeze is enlisting all the help that she can get, and is calling on the men of Coventry to help her.

Think you know a man who would like a slice of the on-stage action?

The Belgrade Theatre needs the public to nominate male friends, relatives or colleagues who won’t be afraid to get stuck in on stage.

To nominate email the person’s name along with the time and date of the performance they will be attending to Steve Cressy at scressy@belgrade.co.uk.

The person nominated must be seated downstairs in the stalls, so if possible, provide the seat number or row where they will be situated.

Please include “Panto Nomination” in the subject line of the email.

Nominations can also be sent by post. Title the letter ‘Panto Nomination’ and mark it for the attention of Steve Cressy, Company Stage Manager – then either send it to The Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS, or hand it in at box office.

The team at the theatre are asking people to keep nominations a surprise from their nominees to keep the element of surprise.

Sleeping Beauty shows at the Belgrade Theatre from Wednesday November 21 to Saturday January 5.

Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or click here