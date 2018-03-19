New Warwickshire-wide cycle network could be approved by county council

Plans to create a new Warwickshire-wide cycle network are set to be debated by Warwickshire County Council at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

A motion will be put forward at the meeting which, if agreed, will mean the council will build a strategic cycle network linking key places across Warwickshire from 2019 to 2022.

It was proposed by Cllr Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dem, Stratford West) and seconded by Cllr Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick).

Cllr Chilvers said: “Building cycle infrastructure is a no-brainer. It is low cost, helps reduce pollution and congestion and makes a highly efficient form of transport accessible to all.

“I hope my colleagues in the council will support this motion so that Warwickshire can realise the benefits of cycling that so many other local authorities are tapping into.”

The motion has been developed as part of Space for Cycling, a campaign for better cycling infrastructure co-ordinated by the national charity Cycling UK.

Tom Guha, Cycling UK Infrastructure Campaigns Officer said: “Cycling is such an obvious first choice of transport for so many, particularly children.

“But many people continue to be held back by the perception of danger on our roads. It is imperative that this motion passes so that all in Warwickshire can enjoy the freedom of getting around by bike.”

Warwickshire is the latest in a series of local authorities to table a motion like this, following Portsmouth and Cheshire East, which both approved motions in 2017.