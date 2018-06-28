New top class birthing facility opens at Warwick Hospital on Monday

Women and their families can now have access to first class birthing facilities at Warwick Hospital after the opening of a new unit.

The Bluebell Birth Centre will be opened for use from Monday (July 2).

The Bluebell Birth Centre at Warwick Hospital

It offers expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a comfortable, homely environment, rather than a more clinical setting.

With its own separate entrance, the new facility offers four birthing rooms, with birthing pools available in all of them.

To help create a welcoming and calming environment there is also a separate room for parents to relax in, as well as a private garden.

The Trust funded the £1.6million costs to develop the birthing centre, but to make the facility exceptional a £200,000 fundraising appeal was launched.

Michelle Cooper (community manager), Sallt Talbot (maternity continuity lead), Michelle Waterfall (deputy head of midwifery), Wendy Jones (associate director of operations), Lisa Leeks (Bluebell Birth Centre manager) and Sarah Noble (head of midwifery) at the Bluebell Birth Centre.

There has been great support from members of the community and organisations for the appeal, with over £123,000 raised so far.

This additional money has been invested into enhanced equipment and upgraded furnishings to make the centre feel like a home-from-home.

The fundraising will continue and this will ensure all of the rooms are able to offer the additional enhancements and state of the art equipment.

Sarah Noble, head of midwifery at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “The centre is a really exciting development for maternity services at the Trust and will benefit families across Warwickshire and the surrounding areas.

The Complimentary Therapies Room at the Bluebell Birth Centre

“It is fantastic that we are now able to offer women more choice on place of birth.

“Research shows that for women who have uncomplicated pregnancies there are improved birth outcomes, for both mums and babies, from birthing in a midwife-led unit.

“I am extremely proud of the facility and would like to thank everyone that has made it possible.”

The Birth and Babies Appeal to raise funds in support of the Bluebell Birth Centre was launched by midwifery staff at Warwick Hospital in April 2017.

The reception at the Bluebell Birth Centre

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust funded the building of the £1.6 million facility but the funds only go as far as functional materials and equipment.

The appeal is aiming to raise an additional £200,000 with more than half of this having been raised so far.

The funds raised from the appeal are all being invested into special enhancements that will ‘make the facility fabulous for women and their families’.

Events held have included family fun days, a gin and dessert night, a carol concert, a prosecco and pudding night, quiz nights and nearly new sales.

Several people have also challenged themselves to run, swim and cycle to raise funds for the appeal with some taking part in events including the Two Castles 10k Run and The London marathon.

To support the appeal contact charity@swft.nhs.uk or call 01926 495321 extension 8049.

The Family Snug at the Bluebell Birth Centre