New team behind this year's Warwick Half Marathon

The team at Warwick Racecourse and members of the Warwick Rotary Club have joined together to make sure the Warwick Half Marathon continues this year.

For the last few years The British Heart Foundation has run the annual event.

According to the those behind this year’s event the charity could not come to Warwick because of other commitments

The racecourse is now working in partnership with Warwick Rotary Club. Andre Klein, racecourse manager, has experience in organising Marathons, and the Rotary club has already secured the marshals needed along the route.

Part of the entrance fee this year will still be donated to the British Heart Foundation and runners can also nominate a charity to run for.

There will be chip timing and water stations, as well as catering at the racecourse, massage, parking and registration.

The Half Marathon will be on Sunday March 3 and will be the same route as the previous six years. Wheelchair competitors are also welcome

Organisers are hoping for a good turnout and there is space for more than 2,000 runners and registration closes on February 24 at 23.59pm.

Registration costs £31.80 and can be done by clicking here