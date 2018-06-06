New system to blame for lack of Kenilworth crime alerts, police say

A move to a new system of issuing crime alerts is the reason why no alerts have been issued in Kenilworth for more than a month, a police spokesman said.

Kenilworth Watch, a neighbourhood watch group in the town, had tried to clarify why no crime alerts had been issued for Kenilworth since Saturday May 5 by asking Warwickshire Police on Twitter, without success.

But a spokesman for Warwickshire Police said the system for issuing crime alerts has changed over the last few weeks, which may have caused the issue.

Instead of being given from a central location, issuing crime alerts is now the responsibility of each area's Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The spokesman said the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team should be issuing crime alerts 'shortly', although could not be more precise on when the system should be working again.

He added: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team has made contact with a representative from the neighbourhood watch to discuss this going forward and provide him with an update on some recent incidents in the town."