New show featuring more than 70 birds of prey launched at Warwick Castle

A new show featuring more than 70 birds of prey has been launched at Warwick Castle.

Last week The Falconer’s Quest was launched which is a new aerial show featuring more than 70 birds of prey - around 40 of which will be in the sky at once.

The Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle. Picture by Adam Fradgley'Pictures from the first public performance.

The Falconer’s Quest brings to life a storyline with avian acrobatics with by the Castle’s flock that includes Red Kites, Bearded Vultures, eagles, falcons and an Andean Condor boasting a wing span of 3.2metres.

Chris O’Donnell, Warwick Castle’s chief falconer, said: “The Falconer’s Quest showcases the skills of some of the world’s most beloved birds in a thoughtfully choreographed show that, just like a ballet or stage show, tells a gripping story.

“The cast have been rehearsing well, even with some last-minute cast changes as one of our Barn Owls is now on maternity leave having recently hatched two chicks.”

Melissa Paniccia, head of historical interpretation at Warwick Castle, said: “In medieval times birds were a potent symbol of status and wealth.

The Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle. Pictures from the first public performance of "The Falconers Quest.

“The Falconer’s Quest weaves together the historical story of falconry with a breathtaking family-friendly aerial spectacle. Featuring entertaining acrobatics aplenty, the show is held in a custom-built amphitheatre highlighting the beautiful Castle grounds and boathouse.”

The Falconer’s Quest is included with general admission to Warwick Castle and tickets start from £19 per person (based on online bookings made a minimum of five days in advance).

