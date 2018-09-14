New puffin crossing could be installed outside Kenilworth primary school

A new puffin crossing could be installed outside a Keniworth primary school to improve pupil safety almost two years after the school's lollipop lady retired

Warwickshire County Council wishes to install the crossing on Clinton Lane just to the north of the Cobbs Road junction to serve Priors Field Primary School, and is seeking the public's feedback on the plans.

At a Kenilworth Town Council meeting on Thursday September 13, councillors spoke in favour of the new crossing.

Leader of the town council Cllr John Cooke (Con, St John's) said: "It's almost two years ago that the crossing attendant retired. The county council weren't able to replace her.

"I propose the town council welcomes the arrival of this crossing. It will definitely make the crossing for all the children who use Priors Field much safer. I just hope that it gets through alright."

And Cllr Kate Dickson (Lib Dem, Abbey), also welcoming the plans, said: "Having stood there on a couple of occasions at school time, it's absolutely terrifying."

Anyone wishing to comment on the plans can write to Carolyn Burrows, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or can email carolynburrows@warwickshire.gov.uk. Written objections must be received by Friday September 21.