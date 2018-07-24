New play equipment at Kenilworth park finally ready to use

Play equipment at a Kenilworth park which had been fenced off for weeks is finally ready for people to use.

Fencing was removed from around a slide at Bates Memorial Park on Friday July 20, in time for the school holidays. The fencing had been there since late May while contractors employed by Warwick District Council, HAGS, waited for a missing part.

Kenilworth town councillor Richard Dickson, who had been pushing for the equipment to be installed for some time, wished to thank everyone for their patience.

Warwick District Council opened new play areas at Bates Memorial Park and Ebourne Recreation Ground in early May.

But not all of the equipment was ready for Bates Memorial Park at the time.

HAGS said an extra roundabout and seesaw would be delivered to Bates Memorial in the week commencing Monday May 21.

And although these were delivered, the new slide was fenced off since then.