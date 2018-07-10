New picture gallery opened in Kenilworth Lions furniture store

The Kenilworth Lions Furniture Store has a new picture gallery after it was opened by the group's president.

The gallery, on the mezzanine floor of the store in Farmer Ward Road, was opened by Lions president Gordon Henderson on Saturday July 7.

From left to right: Lions members Phil Inshaw, Dave Maxted, Tim Lee,'Kenilworth deputy mayor Cllr Pat Cain, Gordon Henderson, Ted Curtis and John'Whitehouse.

Gordon thanked the team of Lions members who had worked hard to open up the mezzanine to the public, and to arrange the large display of donated pictures for sale..

The first customers were Kenilworth's deputy mayor Cllr Pat Cain,and her husband Gordon. Although not an official visit, Pat spoke of her admiration for what the Lions do in Kenilworth.

Also on display on the mezzanine floor are a selection of rugs and carpets, as well as more unusual items of furniture.

The store is open every Saturday morning between 9am and 12.30 pm.