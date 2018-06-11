New mayor for Whitnash

Outgoing Whitnash Mayor Cllr Tony Heath has welcomed his successor Cllr Terry Shepperd in front of an audience of distinguished guests at Acre Close Community Centre.

Cllr Heath congratulated Cllr Shepperd on his election, and reflected on his own Mayoral Year that has just come to an end.

New Whitnash Mayor Cllr Terry Shepperd with his wife Jacque.

He said: “The last 12 months has been a pleasure and an honour to represent Whitnash as Mayor throughout Warwick District and beyond.

“On our journey we have made many friends among the civic heads and enjoyed the various events we have been invited to.”

Cllr Heath listed the day on which Leamington was announced as the venue to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games bowls competition when he was attending a lunch at the national championships in the town as a highlight as his time as Whitnash Mayor.

The former scout also said that attending a jamboree in Nuneaton was also a highlight.

He also praised the work of the town’s hall management and playing fields committees, the planning committee, the Christmas lights committee and finances committee for all the work they do for Whitnash.

And he also thanked those on the working party for the town’s new community hub, for which work is due to start work in September or October.

Cllr Heath made various presentations during his speech including cheques to the charities of his choice for the year S.W.Heart and the Whitnash Charitable Trust.

He said: “All this work during the year could not have been done without the support of our backroom staff, Jenny Mason our town clerk, Kerry, our finance assistant and Cathy, our new clerical assistant who has coordinated my engagements and made sure I knew when and where I was going.

“I thank them sincerely for their help and support.”

Cllr Shepperd, said he he was proud and honoured to have been chosen to stand as mayor of the town.

He added: “I take this responsibility and the trust you have shown in me very seriously. I commit to serving the people of Whitnash to the best of my ability with enthusiasm, compassion and devotion to our town.”

Cllr Sheppered has chosen Dogs for Good and Whitnash Woman’s Institute as the charitied he will be supporting during his time as mayor.