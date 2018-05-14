New Leamington Mayor handed chain at ceremony in town

Leamington Town Council has elected the new mayor to represent the town for the next 12 months.

Cllr Heather Calver was presented with the mayoral chain at a ceremony at Leamington Town Hall last Saturday (May 12)

She has described the town, where she has lived for more than 34 years, as “wonderfully royal with beautiful Regency architecture and elegant parks.”

Cllr Calver, a country market producer, said “I am proud to live in such a diverse community steeped in heritage and I hope to meet with many community groups and volunteers during my mayoral term of office to showcase their valuable work.”

Cllr Calver has a special interest in the charities she has chosen to support.

Firstly the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation that raises money for research into what she describes as “a Cinderella type of cancer, not as well-known as say breast or bowel cancer but one that can profoundly affect sufferers”.

Her other chosen charity, close to her heart, is the Mencap Valley Road Respite Centre, which is in Lillington.

It provides short breaks for adults with Learning Disabilities giving their parents or carers time to recharge batteries to enable them to continue their supporting role, and provides the service users themselves with new, valuable, experiences.

As her final act as Leamington Mayor, Cllr Calver’s predecessor Cllr Caroline Evetts honoured those who make the town a better place to live.

