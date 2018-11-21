New jobs created after gaming company opens Warwick studio

A video game and comic book company is looking to expand its workforce after it opened its new studio in Warwick last week.

Rebellion, one of Europe’s leading independent game developers and comic book publishers, has moved to Warwick Technology Park.

From left: Chris Kingsley, Jeremy Wright MP and Jason Kingsley inside the studio

And its studio was officially opened on Thursday November 15 by the Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright MP.

Others in attendance included Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and Warwick mayor Cllr Richard Eddy.

Mr Wright said: “As one of the UK’s largest and most successful games companies, Rebellion’s new studio is a welcome addition to the thriving Warwickshire video games sector.

“The Government is committed to helping brilliant UK creative clusters such as this one meet their full potential - not just as drivers of regional growth but as exporters of innovation and entertainment around the world.”

Rebellion was founded just over 25 years ago by Jason and Chris Kingsley. It has released games such as Strange Brigade and the Snipoer Elite franchise, and also owns comic publisher 2000 AD.

The company acquired Warwick development studio Radiant Worlds in January, and reformed it as Rebellion Warwick.

Rebellion Warwick then moved from its from rented facilities at Tachbrook Park to its new premises, which it owns outright, in Warwick Technology Park.

The new studio has doubled the space the company can use, meaning it can significantly expand from the 70 staff who currently work there.

Amongst many other modern features, the new studio has 252 solar panels and electric charging points for vehicles.