New fair for crafters and traders to start in Warwick

A new fair catering to local traders and crafters is due to start in Warwick next month.

The fair, which is called #Love Local has been organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre.

These events are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders as well as showcasing local artists and crafters who will be selling a range of handmade products.

Set to be a monthly event, it will take place inside the visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street.

Jayne Topham, clerk at Warwick Town Council, said: “A regular fair at St Nicholas Church had been cancelled and I am keen to support local business. The event is free to the stall holders and there is a limit of eight stalls.

“The idea is to run the event every month – there will be different stalls and it is possible to promote this with the market to give visitors a diverse range of shopping experiences.”

#Love Local’s first event will be held from 10am until 4.30pm on Saturday April 6 and will be free to enter.

Seven traders have been confirmed so far for the first fair these include: Hearts and Things, WoodTurner, Crazy Rah Art, Chase Meadow Crafts, Indigo Petals, Kim Whyte, who sells coin collecting items and a stall selling a range of leather goods. One space is still free for the first fair.

Any local crafters or traders that would be interested in having a stall at future fairs should call: 01926 411694 between 8.45am and 4.45pm from Monday to Friday.