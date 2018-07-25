New edition of mental health directory for Warwickshire launched

A new version of a mental health directory for Warwickshire was recently launched at an annual conference.

The directory, which covers the whole of the county, includes information about organisations, support groups and agencies for people affected by mental health issues.

It was originally compiled for Warwick District in 2013.

On June 14 in Leamington the new and extended version of the directory was launched at The South Warwickshire Mental Health Partnership’s annual conference.

The partnership is made up of professionals from the third and public sectors and aims to improve collaboration, raise awareness of mental health issues and support people affected by them across South Warwickshire.

The conference was attended by 90 individuals representing over 40 organisations. This year’s event ‘People at Risk – Stories of Inspiration’ included presentations from Michael Mansfield QC and Yvette Greenway from SOS Silence of Suicide and Alex Cotton MBE from It takes Balls to Talk.

There were a number of workshops delivered during the morning on specific topics such as cultural awareness and older people.

Jane Holdsworth, who facilitates the South Warwickshire Mental Health Partnership, said: “The sixth annual conference of the South Warwickshire Mental Health Partnership showed how far agencies and organisations have come in working collaboratively and strategically to support people with mental health issues.

“The local voluntary and community sector is working with Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust to develop community hubs which enable young people and their families to talk about mental health concerns in an informal setting.

“The sector is also working with Public Health to implement the countywide Suicide Prevention Action Plan.

“It is vital for limited resources around mental health to be used as effectively as possible.

“One in four adults will experience a mental health problem and one in 10 children.

“Suicide is the biggest cause of death for young men and in Warwickshire suicide rates are higher than the national average.

“The Mental Health Directory provides a comprehensive resource of what support is available to people with mental health issues across the county.

“The Directory can be found on the WCAVA website and we are also keen for organisations to use their own networks to make sure the information is spread as widely as possible”.

Hard copies of the directory are available from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) to get a copy contact Gill Jones on 01926 477512.

The latest version is available at:

http://www.wcava.org.uk/directory-of-mental-health-provision.

To create a comprehensive directory, groups are invited to make contributions.

If you think you should be included call: on 01926 477512.