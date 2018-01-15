New display about Royal Warwickshire Regiment in Warwick Church

A new display about the Royal Warwickshire Regiment has been setup in a church in Warwick.

Two local historians, Alan Reed and Sir Andrew Hamilton have specifically made the display for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute that will be on display inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Since the launch the project has had a strong start with nearly 5,000 poppies donated to their year-long campaign in just a few months.

The culmination of the project will also coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.

The display, which is currently by the Regimental Chapel in St Mary’s Church, is called “The Royal Warwicks and The Christmas Truce 1914”.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project said: “We have a fantastic new display that has just opened in St Mary’s - it is sited just outside the Regimental Chapel.

“‘The Royal Warwicks and The Christmas Truce 1914’ has been specially curated for Warwick Poppies 2018 by well known local military historians Alan Reed and Sir Andrew Hamilton, and kindly sponsored by The Royal Warwickshire Regimental Association.

“Many people know of the Christmas Truce, when, at Christmas 1914, opposing soldiers laid down their guns and played football - not many realise though, that it involved men from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment.

“This poignant interlude in a vicious war, has a rightful place in the history books.

“The display will remain in St Mary’s at least until the end of this year and it is well worth a visit.

“Books to accompany the display are available in St Mary’s gift shop.”