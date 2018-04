A new defibrillator has been unveiled outside a Kenilworth medical centre after a grant from Kenilworth Town Council made its installation possible.

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Kate Dickson, town councillor Felicity Bunker and Abbey Medical Centre Manager Ryan Smith on Wednesday April 11 outside Abbey Medical Centre for 24-hour emergency access.

The new defibrillator

The machine will be checked and maintained by the centre and is registered with the Ambulance Service for public emergency use.