Myton Hospices’ Santa Dash rescheduled to take place in Warwick

After being forced to cancel last week’s event The Myton Hospices have now announced another date for their annual Santa Dash.

On Sunday hundreds of people dressed as Santa were due to run the Myton Hospices’ Santa Dash event in Leamington.

The 5k route was meant to go through the Pump Room Gardens and Victoria Park in the town.

Due to the snowfall over the weekend, the event organisers had to cancel the event because of health and safety concerns.

Myton Hospices have now rescheduled the event and other alternatives for those who still want to take part in the fundraiser this year.

A spokesperson from Myton Hospices said: “The Myton Hospices are inviting participants to complete their festive 5k this Sunday (December 17).

“Participants will start at Warwick Myton Hospice and follow a route around St Nicholas Park before returning to the hospice.

“They can arrive from 9am to collect their Santa and elf suits on the day and will set off at 10am.

“If people have any questions they can contact the events team on events@mytonhospice.org

“We are determined to try and raise £35,000 in sponsorship from the event, which would be enough to fund the recruitment, training and salary of a nurse for one year.

“We want to apologise for having to cancel the Santa Dash on Sunday.

“It was a huge disappointment; however we are sure everyone will understand that the safety of our supporters and volunteers had to come first.

“We hope as many people as possible will be able to attend the revised event on Sunday and help us to still reach our target of £35,000!”

“People can also complete the Santa Dash as a virtual race in their own time, or by taking part in the Leamington Park Run on December 23 in their suits.”