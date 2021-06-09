Mystery after lambs go missing from a south Warwickshire field - police suspect they might have been stolen

Lambs have mysteriously gone missing from a field in south Warwickshire - leading police to believe they may have been stolen.

They disappeared overnight between June 7 and 8, possibly in the early hours the morning, from a field in Shipston on Stour.

Warwickshire Police said: "If they have been taken it may possibly be a van, vehicle with a trailer or lorry.

Lambs have mysteriously gone missing from a field in south Warwickshire - leading police to believe they may have been stolen.

"If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, possible CCTV or Dash-cam footage, please contact us by either advising us online at www.warwickshire.police.uk, by email to [email protected] or by calling 101, referring to the incident number stated.

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.