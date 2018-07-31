Museum in Warwick to host autism friendly sessions

New ‘relaxed opening’ sessions which will be autism friendly will be taking place at a museum in Warwick.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire have won a grant from the West Midlands Museum Development Fund to run and develop sessions at the Market Hall Museum.

This will allow families to enjoy activities and explore the museum collections at their own pace whilst the museum is closed to the general public.

Everyone is welcome and the sessions are suitable for those who would benefit from a quieter museum experience.

The project will run until March 2019 and will involve consultation with local schools and visiting families with a plan to continue this as part of the museums offer.

The first sessions take place in August and spaces are limited so booking is essential.

It costs £2.50 per child, which is payable on the day.

The first session takes place on August 9 which is themed around insects and bees.

To reserve spaces or for more information click here