Multi-million pound boost for gaming industry in Leamington

Leamington’s gaming industry could benefit from millions of pounds of global investment after the government agreed to promote it all over the world.

The Board of Trade met in Coventry yesterday (Thursday September 6), where International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP announced Leamington and its surrounding areas would be promoted as a ‘High Potential Opportunity’ area.

This means Leamington will be promoted by the Department for International Trade (DIT) to investors in 60 countries across the globe.

The news comes as Warwick District Council announced it wants to build more offices for the games industry, after some companies that wish to expand said they might be forced to relocate.

Investors will be given a chance to ‘exploit a gap’ in games publishing in Leamington to service the already strong games development companies in the town.

Alongside Leamington, Leicestershire’s space industry and security companies in Worcestershire will also receive investment.

Dr Fox said: “The High Potential Opportunities scheme will deliver growth where it is most needed, ensuring that the benefits of global investment are felt in every part of the UK.

“I am delighted to be able to announce that Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Worcestershire have all been successful in their bids.

“My international economic department is very much looking forward to working with local partners, including the Local Enterprise Partnerships, on securing the right investment for these exciting opportunities.”

Leamington and its surrounding villages are home to several gaming companies and has been active in the industry for more than 30 years, earning it the nickname ‘Silicon Spa’. Established companies such as Codemasters, SEGA and Ubisoft are based here.

The sector employs over 2,500 people - equivalent to around 10 per cent of the entire gaming workforce in the country.

The ‘High Potential Opportunity’ scheme, coordinated by DIT, identifies opportunities to attract foreign direct investment into emerging sectors, regions and clusters – creating new jobs and growth in the UK.