MP wants meeting with Mike Ashley over future of Leamington branch of House of Fraser

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has called on Mike Ashley, CEO of Sports Direct, to meet with him urgently to discuss the possibility of keeping the Leamington branch of House of Fraser open, after the company was purchased for £90 million last Friday

The Leamington House of Fraser in the Parade was earmarked for closure in June this year as the company moved to close 31 stores on the company’s list under a restructuring proposal for the business.

Mr Western said: “Now that Sports Direct have acquired House of Fraser, I have sent an urgent letter to Mike Ashley calling for a meeting to discuss his plans for the company and the future of the House of Fraser store in Leamington.

"Over recent months I have met with the Chairman of House of Fraser, Frank Slevin, several times to review the situation and to consider the opportunity in Leamington.

There is a huge opportunity for the business locally and hundreds of local jobs depend on it. I hope to meet with Mr Ashley and other senior representatives from Sports Direct soon to discuss this issue further.”