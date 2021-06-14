Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Leamington - man arrested for drink driving
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision
A man has been arrested for drink driving after a crash near Leamington that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision in White Hart Lane, Ufton at around 9.30pm on Saturday (June 12) evening.
A grey Ford Focus car was leaving the White Hart public house when it is believed to have collided with a blue and white Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle travelling towards Ufton from Leamington.
The motorcycist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol and a 68-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Both men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of it, to report this via their website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 457 of 12 June.