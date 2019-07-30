Motorcyclist dies after hit and run in Bishops Tachbrook

A motorcyclist has died after a hit and run in Bishops Tachbrook last night (Monday).

At around 9.50pm, a crash happened between a small black car and a motorcycle on Banbury Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The black car failed to stop at the scene. The occupants are believed to be an Asian male and female.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services were in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at 9.57pm, near to the junction with the M40, and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene. They said the motorcyclist was found lying in the road by passers-by last night

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “It is not clear what had happened, however, when crews arrived they found a man, the motorcyclist, lying in the road in cardiac arrest.

“Police officers were already performing CPR which ambulance staff took over, as well as administering advanced life support.

“However, sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or a black car in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information, should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of July 29 .