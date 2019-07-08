Morrisons store in Leamington to host Mass Unwrap campaign event Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Morrisons in Leamington will host a Mass Unwrap campaign event organised by Plastic Free Leamington and Warwick. The event will take place at the store in Old Warwick Road on Saturday (July 13) from 1pm to 3pm. Shoppers can have unnecessary plastic packaging unwrapped from their shopping. Campaign poster Burglary in Weston-under-Wetherley